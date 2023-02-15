Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
sacramentocityexpress.com

Miller Park Safe Ground to reopen with travel trailers for people experiencing homelessness

By Public Information Officer,

8 days ago
The former Miller Park safe camping ground for people experiencing homelessness will resume operations later this month using 15 large travel trailers previously deployed at...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
The City’s watering schedule changes March 1. Here’s what you should know
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy