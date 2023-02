crossingbroad.com

Matisse Thybulle Talks About Being “Wanted and Needed” after 14-Point Blazers Debut By Kevin Kinkead, 9 days ago

By Kevin Kinkead, 9 days ago

Matisse Thybulle went 4-6 from three and scored 14 points in 26 minutes on his Portland debut. He shot 5-9 overall against the Lakers and ...