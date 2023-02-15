Oklahoma Sooners snap losing streak, take down No. 12 Kansas State

In front of a sparse crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center, the Oklahoma Sooners took down the No. 12 Kansas State Wildacats 79-65 to end their four-game losing streak. OU had been winless since their stunning upset against the now No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide back on Jan. 28. 17 days later, the Sooners are back in the win column.

This win puts the crimson and cream back to .500 on the season and at 3-10 in Big 12 play.

Four out of five OU starters scored in double digits, with Grant Sherfield and Tanner Groves leading the way with 22 and 16. Otega Oweh was the only Sooners starter held under 19 points but was an absolute pest on the defensive end of the floor.

The Sooners played a very good defensive game, and Kansas State didn’t help themselves with how they were shooting. The Wildcats shot just 20% from three-point range and committed 14 turnovers. This loss dropped them to fifth in the Big 12.

Nothing will be pretty or come easily for this OU squad for the remainder of this season. They’ll be the underdog in every game going forward, but they have a certain grit to them that keeps them in games like this one. Their physical defense kept K-State reeling for 40 minutes.

While a tournament bid is very unlikely, it’s not out of the cards for OU. Of their five remaining games, four of them are against ranked opponents. Winning more than three of those is a very tall order, but it could get the Sooners into March Madness.

The Sooners will travel to Austin to take on the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The last time these teams met, the burnt orange took home a 70-69 win at the Lloyd Noble Center.

