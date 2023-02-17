World Baseball Classic schedule 2023: Complete dates, times, TV channels for every WBC game

The World Baseball Classic is back, and all roads lead to Miami in 2023.

Twenty teams will compete for the title, currently held by the United States after it defeated Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium in 2017. The 20-team field is the largest the World Baseball Classic has ever had. In its previous four iterations, only 16 teams have played.

The field this year is absolutely loaded, with the Dominican Republic, United States, and Japan being the odds-on favorites to win. Japan is the only two-time winner of the WBC, taking the crown in 2006 and 2009. This year's final being played in Miami is also a different flavor, as all four previous championships have been played on the U.S. West Coast.

In addition to the United States, Chinese Taipei and Japan will be hosting games. Pool A and Pool B will be played in Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium and the Tokyo Dome, respectively, whereas Pool C will be at Chase Field in Arizona and Pool D will be at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

In terms of players to look out for, the Dominican Republic is fielding one of the most loaded rosters in recent memory. Rafael Devers, Wander Franco, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Julio Rodriguez, and Juan Soto are just some of its position players. The United States will have the likes of Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, and Mike Trout. Japan's headliner, of course, is Shohei Ohtani.

While every team has plenty of exciting talent, some of whom many will be seeing for the first time, these three are the runaway favorites and they're all in different pools. Can any team unseat them? Only time will tell.

Here's what to know about how to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic:

When is the World Baseball Classic?

Pool play: March 7-15

March 7-15 Quarterfinals: March 15-18

March 15-18 Semifinals: March 19-20

March 19-20 Championship: March 21

World Baseball Classic games will begin late on March 7, Eastern Time, though it will actually be March 8 at the site of the game in Chinese Taipei. The tournament runs through the final on March 21 in Miami.

What channel is the World Baseball Classic on?

TV channel: Fox, FS1, FS2

Fox, FS1, FS2 Live stream: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, fuboTV

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be broadcast in the U.S. by Fox Sports, with games airing on Fox, FS1 and FS2.

Games can be streamed on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app, and fuboTV.

World Baseball Classic 2023 pools

The World Baseball Classic is broken into four pools of five teams, with the hosts all playing in their home countries.

Japan is in Pool B in Tokyo, the United States is in Pool C in Arizona, and the Dominican Republic is in Pool D in Miami.

Pool A -- Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium (Taichung, Chinese Taipei)

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B -- Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, Japan)

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C -- Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D -- LoanDepot Park (Miami, Florida)

Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic

Venezuela

Israel

Nicaragua

World Baseball Classic 2023 schedule

The World Baseball Classic pool schedules are already set, starting with Pool A on March 8 (March 7 in the United States). The games through every round will be hosted on the Fox family of networks.

Note: All times are United States ET

Pool A (Chinese Taipei)

Date Time Matchup Channel March 7 11 p.m. Cuba vs. Netherlands FS1 March 8 6 a.m. Panama vs. Chinese Taipei FS2 March 8 11 p.m. Panama vs. Netherlands FS2 March 9 6 a.m. Italy vs. Cuba Tubi March 9 11:30 p.m. Cuba vs. Panama FS1 March 10 6 a.m. Italy vs. Chinese Taipei Tubi March 10 11 p.m. Panama vs. Italy FS1 March 11 6 a.m. Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei FS2 March 11 11 p.m. Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba FS2 March 12 7 a.m. Netherlands vs. Italy FS2

Pool B (Tokyo)

Date Time Matchup Channel March 8 10 p.m. Australia vs. South Korea FS1 March 9 5 a.m. China vs. Japan FS2 March 9 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. China Tubi March 10 5 a.m. Korea vs. Japan FS2 March 10 10 p.m. China vs. Australia FS2 March 11 5 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1 March 11 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Korea FS1 March 12 6 a.m. Japan vs. Australia FS1 March 12 11 p.m. Australia vs. Czech Republic FS2 March 13 6 a.m. Korea vs. China FS2

Pool C (Phoenix)

Date Time Matchup Channel March 11 2:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Mexico Fox March 11 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. USA Fox March 12 3 p.m. Great Britain vs. Canada FS1 March 12 10 p.m. Mexico vs. USA FS1 March 13 3 p.m. Colombia vs. Great Britain FS2 March 13 10 p.m. Canada vs. USA FS1 March 14 3 p.m. Canada vs. Colombia FS2 March 14 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1 March 15 3 p.m. Mexico vs. Canada FS2 March 15 10 p.m. USA vs. Colombia FS1

Pool D (Miami)

Date Time Matchup Channel March 11 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico FS2 March 11 7 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1 March 12 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Israel FS2 March 12 7 p.m. Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 13 12 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua FS2 March 13 7 p.m. Israel vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 14 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Venezuela FS2 March 14 7 p.m. Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS2 March 15 12 p.m. Venezuela vs. Israel FS2 March 15 7 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Quarterfinals

Date Time Site Matchup Channel March 15 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner FS2 March 16 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner FS2 March 17 7 p.m. Miami Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner FS1 March 18 7 p.m. Miami Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner Fox

Semifinals

Date Time Venue Matchup Channel March 19 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner FS1 March 20 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner FS1

Championship