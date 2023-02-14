Shooter denied bond in fatal attack in plaza

A judge on Tuesday denied bond to a Key West man who shot and killed another local man behind a Key West bar early Monday morning.

Judge Albert Kelley denied bond to Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who is being charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, of Key West. The incident started after Brewer, 57, reportedly confronted Hughes, 21, for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in the Searstown shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or more times.

Hughes was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center by Key West Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The scene was secured for several hours while Key West Police Department detectives responded and took over the investigation. The suspect was transported to the police station, interviewed and arrested, KWPD spokeswoman Alyson Crean said Monday.

Police and prosecutors reviewed video surveillance footage from the buildings, which showed both men as possibly being drunk and Hughes' actions not justifying a lethal use of force, Mansfield said.