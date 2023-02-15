Change location
See more from this location?
Tucson, AZ
CNN
Normal operations resume after hazardous spill in Tucson partially closed highway and led to shelter-in-place order, officials say
By Chris BoyetteParadise AfsharPaul P. Murphy,11 days ago
By Chris BoyetteParadise AfsharPaul P. Murphy,11 days ago
Officials in Arizona lifted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders and reopened Interstate 10 in Tucson in both directions Wednesday after the roadway was closed due to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0