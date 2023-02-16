Deadly Arizona highway acid spill prompts evacuations and fears over effects

A truck tractor pulling a box trailer rolled over on a Tucson, Arizona , highway Tuesday evening, killing the driver and causing a spill of nitric acid, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order and evacuations near the crash site.

The crash appeared to have occurred around 2:45 p.m., and the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. However, the department added that those within a half mile who were evacuated "will remain evacuated," and motorists in the Tucson area should expect their Wednesday morning commute to be affected.

The state DPS said the truck tractor pulling a box trailer was "leaking hazardous material," adding that the tractor was hauling nitric acid in liquid form. Red and mustard yellow smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the downed trailer.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines nitric acid as "a colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes with an acrid odor" and "exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane; it can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion."

"Nitric acid is highly corrosive. Workers may be harmed from exposure to nitric acid. The level of exposure depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done," the CDC added.

Fears over hazardous materials are especially pronounced in the wake of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment in which officials released toxic fumes into the air to avoid an explosion. The train cars were carrying at least five hazardous materials at the time of the accident, including a chemical linked to liver damage, Environmental Protection Agency officials said.

The massive toxic chemical spill has affected local wildlife and concerned residents, with several people worried about long-term health risks .

Few other details about the Arizona highway crash, including the severity of the acid spill and whether an investigation is being conducted, have been released.