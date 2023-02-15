Open in App
Baltimore, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on hire of OC Todd Monken

By John Dillon,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSs97_0knoiQgq00

Heading into the offseason, the future of the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator position was a hot topic, and they found their ideal candidate on Tuesday when they hired University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to fill the role in 2023.

Head coach John Harbaugh issued a statement when the team announced the move, and emphasized that Monken impressed throughout a process that involved 21 interviews and 14 candidates. He talked about how the team is excited to start building an offense that will help them compete for championships.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Harbaugh said in his statement. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

While this move alone won’t be enough to get the Ravens back to the Super Bowl, Harbaugh’s bullish remarks on the matter seem to indicate that he is now comfortable with his offensive coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season. Now, Baltimore will focus on signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension, which would secure the stability of the Ravens’ offense for years to come.

