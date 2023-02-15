Live Q&A: Ask the Makers of 'TechTalk' Your Startup Questions

If you are obsessed with technology and love finding out what is coming around the corner to change our world, be sure to check out EntrepreneurTV 's live Q&A with the creators of the award-winning docu-series TechTalk . Each episode of TechTalk takes viewers on an informative and inspiring journey of discovery, highlighting emerging startups and the innovators leading them — from flying cars to surgery-performing robots. TechTalk host Jonny Caplan and his producing partner Ronald Hans will be taking your questions live about what it takes for a tech startup to succeed, what innovations they see coming down the road, how to create your own future-forward content, and much more!

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

What time does it start?

Time: Wednesday, 2/15 at 1:30p ET

Why should I watch?

The award-winning producers and host of EntrepreneurTV's show TechTalk have interviewed hundreds of tech founders, and have co-founded multiple businesses themselves. They've seen success (and struggle) firsthand and can offer incredible insights into what tech entrepreneurs can expect on their journeys.

