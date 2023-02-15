Suga of BTS Will Hold a Solo World Tour

Suga of BTS is going on his own solo tour. On Feb. 14, fans were in for a surprise when Suga held a Weverse LIVE and it was announced that the Korean rapper will launch a world tour in April. Here’s what we know so far about Suga’s upcoming tour.

Suga’s world tour will visit multiple countries

On social media, Big Hit Music shared that Suga’s world tour will kick off in the U.S. in April. The rapper is expected to visit New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and California. Currently, Suga has 11 different concerts scheduled in the U.S. in five different cities.

After visiting the U.S. in April and May, Suga is expected to perform in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Suga | Agust D tour dates :

April 26: Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena

April 27: Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena

April 29: Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center

May 3: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 5: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 6: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 10: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 11: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 14: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 16: Oakland, CA at the Oakland Arena

May 17: Oakland, CA at the Oakland Arena

May 26: Jakarta, Indonesia at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 27: Jakarta, Indonesia at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 28: Jakarta, Indonesia at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

June 10: Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena

June 11: Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena

June 17: Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18: Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24: Seoul, South Korea at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 25: Seoul, South Korea at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates: To Be Announced

What we know about the tour so far

As of right now Suga’s tour is referred to as the Suga | Agust D tour. Suga’s birth name is Min Yoon-gi, and Suga is his stage name in BTS.

Outside of BTS, Suga releases his solo music under the name Agust D. The name Agust D is the combination of “Suga” spelled backwards plus the beginning letters of his hometown, Daegu Town.

Suga is typically referred to as Suga when releasing music associated with BTS while Agust D is an alter ego he uses for solo promotions. When he releases music as a producer for other artists, Suga is credited as “by SUGA.”

According to a press release, “the mention of Agust D, SUGA’s other stage name,” in the tour announcement is purposeful and “catches the eyes of the fans, heightening the anticipation of the first solo tour.”

The press release also reveals that “The official title of the tour will be unveiled at a later date.”

Even though the official name of the upcoming world tour is not known to the public, it can be inferred by the tour announcement that the tour setlist will include songs from Suga’s work with BTS and from his solo mixtapes.

How BTS fans can buy tickets for Suga’s tour

In the U.S., tickets for Suga’s tour will be sold on Ticketmaster . There will be two separate pre-sales for the Suga | Agust D tour.

The ARMY MEMBER Presale is available to fans who have the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP. For this presale, fans must register on both Ticketmaster and Weverse.

Fans without the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP can register for the General Verified Fan Presale.

Registration for both presales ends on Feb. 23. More information about the presales can be viewed on Ticketmaster .