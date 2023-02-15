Daily Log: 02/15

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Aniya Chambers-Brown, Oregon, boy, Feb. 11.

Eckyzcial Allen, Toledo, boy, Feb. 13.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Yan Wu and Shan He, Bowling Green, boy, Feb. 6.

Evelyn Camacho, Oregon, girl, Feb. 7.

Dara Harris, Toledo, girl, Feb. 8.

Brooklynn Meddles, Toledo, girl, Feb. 9.

Sophia Autrey, Perrysburg, boy, Feb. 9.

Janasia Carswell, Toledo, girl, Feb. 10.

Kelsey and John Wodarski, Sylvania, boy, Feb. 10.

Rachel and Jeremiah Helle, Elmore, girl, Feb. 10.

Latehana Coley, Toledo, girl, Feb. 11.

Alaina Hall, Toledo, girl, Feb. 12.

Chasity and Shaun Kelley, Perrysburg, boy, Feb. 12.

Allison and Daniel Stong, Swanton, boy, Feb. 12.

Breanna and Anthony Murer, Toledo, boy, Feb. 12.

Rachael and Michael Stearns, Maumee, girl, Feb. 13.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Feb. 10, 2023

Rolland Deming, 43, banker, and Ashley Richmond, 35, social worker, both of Sylvania.

Andrew Cechner, 28, drywall finisher, of Sylvania, and Melissa Navarre, 27, of Zionsville, Ind.

Xavier Garcia, 19, crew, and Vanessa Cruz, 21, medical assistant, both of Toledo.

Qusai Al Salah, 25, and Aseel Abdel-Khaliq, 24, student, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Adrian Hubbard, assaulted with a gun in 400 block of Beacon.

Robbery

Alex Walentowski, assaulted and shoes taken in 1200 block of North Byrne

Burglaries

Teri Bridge, camera equipment, case, jewelry, tools, computer tablets, computer, cell phone, and cash from residence in 200 block of Hargrave.

Roger Merchant, video game, key, and vehicle from residence in 2500 block of Greenway.

Bobbie Adams, no loss reported from residence in 5300 block of Winona.

Makayla Guerrer, no loss reported from residence in 700 block of Cherry.

Larchmont Estates, golf cart, toilets, and 10 boxes of trash bags from 1200 block of Slater.

Michelle Santus, antique cooler, lantern, craft box, and pipe holder from residence in 300 block of Buckeye.

Jasmine Woodson, computer tablet, television stand, jewelry, clothing, CBD products, and furniture from residence in 700 block of North Erie.

Habitat to Humanity, furnace and coil from residence in 500 block of Belmont.

City of Toledo, no loss reported from property on Byrne at Hill.

Ann Arbor Rail, no loss reported from business in 5700 block of Telegraph.

Metro By T-Mobile, loss undetermined from business in 1100 block of West Bancroft.

Thefts

Anthony Pacheco, catalytic converter from vehicle in 3500 block of Secor.

Lillian Zaborski, catalytic converter from vehicle in 2400 block of South Reynolds.

Family Dollar, propane tanks from business in 1100 block of West Bancroft.

Amanda Rhodes, catalytic converter from vehicle in 3000 block of West Laskey.

Tanish Oliver, purse with contents from vehicle in 1800 block of Kensington.

Spartan Heating and Air, tools, adapters, and sheet metal tools from vehicle in 1000 block of Shadow.

Jasson Nixon, video game and two guns from 3800 block of Wallwerth.

Dicks Sporting Goods, assorted clothing from business in 5000 block of Monroe.