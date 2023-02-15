Steven Timonere (1931-2023)

Steven Timonere, a lawyer whose grasp of detail served clients and endeared him to colleagues and associates, died Feb. 6 in the health care center of Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 92.

The cause was not yet known, but he had renal failure and was in declining health during the last year, his daughter Jennifer Bainbridge said. He moved to Swan Creek two years ago.

He and his late wife, Shirley Timonere, who was president and general manager of WGTE public broadcasting, were longtime residents of River Road in South Toledo.

Mr. Timonere practiced law until nearly 20 years ago at the only firm with which he was affiliated, Doyle, Lewis, and Warner, where he began his career in 1955. He’d been a partner of the former firm.

“He kept his hand in for a long time,” Mrs. Bainbridge said Tuesday.

Civil cases became his forte, with clients including insurance companies and railroads.

“He was a very intense person, but very fair with people,” said Mike Hyrne, also a partner in the former firm. “He was diligent, but extremely honest with people.

“I can remember watching Steve talk to judges and politicians and people down on their luck, and he spoke with all these people in the same manner. Honest, direct, and never insulting,” said Mr. Hyrne, who added that his own communication skill “came from watching Steve talk with people.”

Mr. Timonere took note of everyone he met and the events of their lives, their families, their background. In the office, he came to know everyone’s birthday.

“When you spoke with him, you felt you were the only person he had any interest in at that moment,” said Mr. Hyrne, who interviewed for his first job as an attorney with Mr. Timonere.

That attention to detail “certainly made everyone feel he was paying attention to the issues in their case,” Mr. Hyrne said. “He was well versed with what the cases were about, and he was well versed in what people were like as individuals. He was one of those people who could get a quick grasp on what individuals were like.”

Those who knew him from the Lucas County courthouse have told the family “how kind he was with everyone and took time with everyone,” Mrs. Bainbridge said.

Mr. Timonere didn’t discuss his work at home. Instead, he asked his daughters about their day’s activities.

“He was always encouraging education for all three of us, and he was always supportive of my mom and her career,” Mrs. Bainbridge said.

But he would tell fishing stories about who caught what. He was young when his father, an immigrant from Sicily, first took him to fish on Lake Erie. Fishing became his main pastime. The family had a dock on the Maumee River at their home. He and his wife had a condominium on the Portage River in Port Clinton, where they welcomed their children and grandchildren — and from which he set out for a day on the lake with a regular crew of fishing partners.

And he was sure to have a freezer stocked with walleye.

He took annual trips to Canada for ice fishing. For more than a half-century he and his wife returned to Manitoulin Island, Ont., the rustic site of their wedding trip.

“She fished with him. Sometimes she sat and read,” Mrs. Bainbridge said. “It made him happy, so it made her happy.”

He was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Jenny and Vincent Timonere. A Golden Gloves boxer in his youth, he remained a fan and later attended bouts at the former Toledo Sports Arena. He was a graduate of Ashtabula High School, where he played football and ran track.

He received a bachelor’s degree from what was then Findlay College was a graduate of Ohio State University’s law school. He was admitted to the Ohio State Bar Association on Aug. 31, 1955.

For years, he took his grandchildren to Sunday morning brunch.

“He encouraged them on with school,” Mrs. Bainbridge said, adding he was “super excited” that granddaughter Jessica Bainbridge is to graduate this year from Ohio State law school.

He and the former Shirley Eighmy, married June 13, 1956. She died March 2, 2018.

Surviving are his daughters Jennifer Bainbridge, Stacia Timonere, and Anne Bennett; brother, Vincent Timonere; sister, Theresa DiCesare, and three grandchildren.

Private memorial services will be held later. Arrangements are by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, of which he was a former board president, or the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.