Editorial: Solve food insecurity

Food insecurity is a real thing and it is reassuring to see community action to solve the problem.

At the University of Toledo, more than 500 volunteers met last Friday to pack bags of food with soy, rice, dried vegetables, and vitamins.

Read more Blade editorials

Each bag provides six meals expected to cover a hungry child’s full-day nutrition.

This is life-saving activity, and each healthy meal makes a difference in the quality of life for a child and the family.

The food preparation was part of a two-day event organized by a student group in the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation.

They teamed up with the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children.

Events like this need to be introduced into the regular business of area schools and businesses to ensure the supply of nutrition to all.

Food insecurity is related to but not the same problem as the existence of “food deserts,” a term applied to groups of neighborhoods that don’t have easy access to healthy and economical grocery shopping.

If one doesn’t have a car, one has to rely on friends or relatives, the bus, or some other mode of transportation less convenient than a car.

Lacking those things might result in someone being forced to pay more for groceries, and not having healthy options.

United Way has brought on a staffer whose specific job will be to focus attention on the issue of food insecurity and to propose solutions.

The agency stepped up delivery to food-insecure people during the pandemic and can use that experience to make sure local groups are responsive to the need, such as with food pantries.

United Way is also working to resurrect a food policy council for Toledo, which will use data and research to recommend policies that help people get the food they and their families need.

The need can be expected to rise as extra allotments of food stamps that were made during the pandemic expire.

Lucas County Job and Family Services said recipients can expect a reduction of $95 monthly when the program ends in March.

Toledo has many markets and grocery stores, as well as sit-down and carryout restaurants aplenty.

There is no shortage of food for those who can afford it.

Needed are policies that support the delivery of balanced food products communitywide so affordability is not a barrier to nutritional health.