Brooklyn U-Haul rampage suspect charged with second-degree and attempted murder

T he suspect who allegedly drove through Brooklyn on a rampage was charged on Tuesday with second-degree and attempted murder .

Weng Sor, 62, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a U-Haul through Brooklyn, fatally striking and killing one person and injuring eight others.

MAN PLOWS U-HAUL THROUGH PEDESTRIANS IN 'VIOLENT RAMPAGE'

Victims' ages range from 30 to 66 years old, and the deceased victim is 44 years old, the New York City Police Department told ABC News. Sor was arraigned on Tuesday.

Sor reportedly admitted to officers at the 68th Precinct in New York that he struck at least three people while driving the truck, waiving his Miranda rights, per ABC 7 News.

This December 2018 photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Weng Sor



The suspect rented the U-Haul on Feb. 1 and drove it from Las Vegas, where he lives, to New York, where his ex-wife and estranged son live , per Pix 11 News. On Feb. 6, he stopped at his ex-wife and son's home to shower, police said. On Feb. 8, he stopped by their home again and was pulled over for speeding and driving a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

He went back to Brooklyn on Sunday, allegedly driving through streets and striking people . Police said there were seven separate sites that they were investigating.

After NYPD blocked the U-Haul's path, police said Sor was allegedly screaming that he wanted to die and then led officers on a foot chase before he was detained.

While investigators said they have not determined a reason for the alleged attack, they said they do not suspect he was motivated by any sort of terrorist ideology. Sor has a criminal history, with several prior arrests dating back to 2002, officials said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said family members indicated to police that Sor was off his medication and that it is believed he was suffering from a mental health crisis.