Eagles fan arrested Sunday after attacking fire station with meat cleaver



A Philadelphia Eagles fan was arrested Sunday after he attacked a Florida fire station and assaulted one firefighter with a meat cleaver, authorities said.

The incident occurred after 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro made his way into a local fire station along Northeast Ocean Boulevard, according to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER KINDERGARTEN TEACHER FOUND IN SHALLOW GRAVE

"Dalasandro, who resides in Philadelphia, broke into the Hutchinson Island Fire Station around 10:00pm, ransacked the bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet and stole $126.00, a uniform hat and some knives," the release read.



When personnel inside the station attempted to stop Dalasandro, he attacked them, authorities said.

"When firefighters confronted him, he threw a meat cleaver at them," according to the release.

"Firefighters were able to contain him until sheriff's deputies arrived."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Dalasandro was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

"Edward Dalasandro was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter, and theft," the release noted. "He was taken to the Martin County Jail, and held on $120,000 bond where the eagle was officially grounded for the second time in one night."