Newsom releases statement on Feinstein retirement as confusion swirls



Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) r eleased a statement Tuesday afternoon on the reported retirement of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) . Her retirement has now been marked by the senator's own confusion .

“Senator Feinstein has been a powerful champion for California and California values on the national stage for three decades — changing lives across our state and nation for the better while opening doors for generations of women leaders," Newsom said.

In a Tuesday statement from Feinstein's office, the 89-year-old senator said she would not run for reelection in 2024. However, Feinstein told reporters later that afternoon, “I haven’t made that decision. I haven't released anything."

The Washington Examiner asked Newsom's office about the confusion surrounding Feinstein's announcement, but no comment was provided.

“A daughter of San Francisco, Senator Feinstein became the first woman to serve as mayor of the city after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The tragic events of that day led to her lifetime crusade for common-sense gun control laws, including her role as author of a federal assault weapons ban. For the last 30 years, she has served her state with distinction as our senior U.S. Senator, blazing a trail for a new generation of female lawmakers," Newsom's statement read.

“Throughout her career, Senator Feinstein has worked tirelessly across the aisle to advance tremendous progress on priorities that matter deeply to Americans. Her lifetime of service and leadership has made our country fairer, safer and stronger, and I am proud to call her a mentor and a friend. California and the nation owe Senator Feinstein a deep debt of gratitude," he said.

So far, two prominent California representatives have thrown their hats in the ring for Feinstein's Senate seat. They did so, though, ahead of her statement.

Both Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Katie Porter (D-CA) have launched their campaigns.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is expected to launch her own bid for the seat in the coming weeks .