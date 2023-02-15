Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind advisory in effect

By Albert Ramon,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VolpI_0knnbca800

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Wednedsay 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through midday Wednesday.

CBS 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auaWu_0knnbca800
CBS 2

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for McHenry County from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWvO4_0knnbca800
CBS 2

Showers are likely through the evening. Most of the rain will be light, but a few moderate pockets will be possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this evening, then low to mid 40s overnight. A few passing light showers will be possible after midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwvCh_0knnbca800
CBS 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujokC_0knnbca800
CBS 2

It will be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and very windy for Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour in the morning. Highs will be cooler Wednesday, but still above average, in the mid to upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPQjG_0knnbca800
CBS 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcTsE_0knnbca800
CBS 2

Thursday will be a messy day with a chance for rain, freezing rain, and sleet in the morning, then a chance for snow and a winter mix in the afternoon. Light accumulations of snow will be possible in Chicago, but heavier snow is possible north and west of Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho7WH_0knnbca800
CBS 2

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for McHenry County from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening for the potential for 4 to 6 inches of snowfall and light ice accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QxwV_0knnbca800
CBS 2

It will be colder Friday with temperatures in the teens in the morning, then mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. More sunshine, windy conditions, and temperatures in the 40s return this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM5Te_0knnbca800
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Evening showers likely. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very windy. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the morning. High 47°

THURSDAY: A rain, sleet and snow mix. Accumulation of snow is possible in Chicago, but likely to the northwest of city. High 35°

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow showers tonight
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold on the way Friday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
First Alert Weather: Another day of chilly weather before warm-up
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, freezing rain possible
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ice, freezing rain make for dangerous conditions in northwest suburbs
Crystal Lake, IL1 day ago
More than 60,000 people in Illinois without power day after ice storm
Saint Charles, IL1 day ago
CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs
Addison, IL11 hours ago
Part of parking garage collapses in Glendale, Wisconsin outside Milwaukee
Glendale, WI1 day ago
Orlando shootings that killed TV news staffer, 9-year-old also shock Chicago and beyond
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Former Chicago Bear Sam Hurd released from prison
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
East side sidewalks of Willis Tower closed due to falling ice
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bronzeville: A rich history and efforts for a promising future
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Canine flu vaccine shortage has Chicago dog owners taking precautions
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Lakeview bookstore's future uncertain after death of beloved owner
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Chicago photographer John H. White chronicles the humanity of history
Chicago, IL1 day ago
An inside look at Chicago's Black Restaurant Week
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mayoral candidates take lighter questions at forum at The Hideout
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Fire rips through house in Munster, Indiana
Munster, IN22 hours ago
Bishop Ford Freeway Shooting: 1 man injured at Stoney Island Avenue
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city colleges starting today
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Firefighters respond to Englewood house fire; no injuries reported
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Nonprofit launches podcast made by and for Little Village teens
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Non-profit Chicago Votes create "engaging and digestible" election guide for young voters
Chicago, IL1 day ago
"Hamilton" the musical returns to Chicago in September
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Armed suspects rob Chicago woman of her beloved French bulldog
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mendoza honors four Chicago area leaders for Black History Month
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Chicago school celebrates Black history with special expo
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Dog shot to death in gated area in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy