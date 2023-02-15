Land Transfers

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

Sept. 13: 26.413 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Jonathan and Kristin Sadler. Grantors: Kenneth B., Shirley, Mitzi, Michael, Gary, James C., Ema L. B., Denver, J.D., and Edna Caudill, Dale and Kimberly Bays, John and Ann Miller, Teresa Sexton, Richard S., Sandra and Birdie Campbell, Gale and Patricia Elliott, Kenneth, Ethel and Ann Lyalls, David E., Judy, Matthew and Shannon Jones, Amanda L. Davis and Ralph and Anita C. Testerman. Excise Tax: $284. Value: $142,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2166.

Sept. 13: 1.070 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Natalie D. Houck. Grantors: Harold D. and Kathleen D. Houck. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2187.

Sept. 13: 41.5 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Alan Greene. Grantors: Alan Greene and Green Meadows Investment III, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2191.

Sept. 13: 2.357 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: John Miller. Grantor: Ruth A. Bonebrake. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2195.

Sept. 14: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Rick G. and Annette V. Byam. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2204.

Sept. 14: 68.246 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Shatley Spring Estates, LLC. Grantors: Robert F. Downer, Jr. and Tracie L. M. Downer. Excise Tax: $1,980. Value: $990,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2242.

Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew D. and Ashley B. Jessup. Grantors: Ronald Pittman and Lester D. Shockley, III. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2264.

Sept. 15: 0.495 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael and Laura M. Hill. Grantors: Jeffrey S. and Yvonna Mills. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2268.

Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Emilio N. Talon and Maria Del Carmen B. Santos. Grantors: Roland Talon and Maria E. A. Lima. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2283.

Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: D. Edward and Kathleen G. Pulliam. Grantors: Thomas J. and Doloras M. Tugend. Excise Tax: $845. Value: $422,500. Book: 0545. Page: 2286.

Sept. 15: 37.622 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Brandi C. Allen. Grantors: Thomas N. and Donna D. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2309.

Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Wayne and Teresa Keirn. Grantors: Judy E. Hoffman and Bruce and Jackie H. Wilson. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2328.

Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rafael R. and Cindy M. L. Rojas. Grantors: Kenneth D. Dawley and Suzanne L. Stay. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2331.

Sept. 15: 0.998 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Thomas and Ronald M. Parker. Grantor: Rebecca A. Johnson. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2335.

Sept. 16: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christopher Childers. Grantor: Beckie S. Ballard. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2347.

Sept. 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Renee A. Livingston. Grantor: Wayne J. Molina. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2372.

Sept. 16: 6.337 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dennis J. and Robin W. Bogue. Grantors: David and Janice B. Query. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2376.

Sept. 16: 3.024 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jacob and Brittany Cardwell. Grantors: Dayton and Juanita Roten. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2382.

Sept. 19: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantee: Ashe Professional Properties, Inc. Grantors: Jerry and Wanda S. Heath, Lois C. Jones and David V. Sheets. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2419.

Sept. 19: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Marty L. Norris. Grantor: William J. Goss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2423.

Sept. 19: 4 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: William J. Goss. Grantor: Marty L. Norris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2426.

Sept. 19: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: David E. Essa. Grantor: Dennis M. Wilkerson. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2438.

Sept. 19: 21.009 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Derick Poindexter and Kateland Bennett. Grantors: William R. and Dorothy W. Vestal and Thomas F. Warren. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2450.

Sept. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mitchel Calloway. Grantors: Mitchell and Patricia Calloway. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2455.

Sept. 19: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Peter J. Grzymalski and Carrie P. Schultz. Grantors: Terrance L. and Susan Y. Kepple. Excise Tax: $1,055. Value: $527,500. Book: 0545. Page: 2459.

Sept. 19: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Marcian L. Bouchard, Jr. and Juliet H. Bouchard. Grantors: Marcian L. Bouchard, Jr., Juliet H. Bouchard and Miranda B. Miles. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2479.

Sept. 19: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Robert Rice and Donna H. Knox. Grantors: Robert Rice and Donna H. Knox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2483.