Ashe County Events

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

Feb. 19

Ciompi Quartet at the Arts Center — The Ciompi Quartet will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Since its founding in 1965 by the renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi, the Ciompi Quartet of Duke University has delighted audiences and impressed critics around the world. All its members are professors at Duke, where they teach instrumental lessons, coordinate and coach chamber music and perform across campus in concert halls, libraries, dormitories and classrooms. Tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org

A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley — From 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Venue, Carter Stanley will be performing “A Life of Sorrow.” This live, one-man, award-winning show uses a mix of storytelling and music to tell the tragic story of Carter Stanley. Tickers are $10 each. All proceeds will benefit Appalachian Memory Keepers, a local history nonprofit that preserves and shares authentic Appalachian Stories.

Feb. 22

Friends of Library Membership Meeting — The Friends of the Library will be holding their first membership meeting of the year from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Ashe County Public Library. The meeting will be led by Amy Jo Wood Pasquini. It is open to the public.

Feb. 23

Karen Mills comedian at The Walker Center — From 7 to 9 p.m., Comedian Karen Mills will be hosting a comedy show at The Walker Center, located at 292 First Citizens Bank Lane in Wilkesboro. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.walkercenteronline.org.

Feb. 25

Ashe GOP Headquarters Dedication — A dedication and open house will take place at the new GOP Headquarters, located at 607 B South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.