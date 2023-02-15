NCDOT accepting grant applications for multimodal transportation projects

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the 2023 Multimodal Planning Grant Program, which provides planning funds for identifying bike and walking paths and transit connections.

The plans would address a comprehensive strategy, rather than a single project, for expanding bicycle and pedestrian opportunities in a community. The plans may address facilities, programs, policies and design guidelines that encourage safe walking and bicycling.

The deadline for applications to be submitted electronically is 5 p.m. April 10. Award recipients are expected to be notified by July.

Communities can apply for a variety of plan options to meet specific needs, including multimodal, bicycle or pedestrian plans. In addition, the following options are available:

Municipalities of all sizes and counties with populations of less than 100,000 with an existing bicycle or pedestrian plan may apply to update their plan if it is at least five years old.Municipalities with populations of less than 10,000 may apply for a project acceleration plan – an abbreviated plan that prioritizes project identification and implementation for small towns.

This program is sponsored by the department’s Integrated Mobility and Transportation Planning divisions. Since 2004, $8 million has been awarded to 248 municipalities and six counties through this program.

Proposals are divided and judged in geographical groups to help establish equitable distribution of funding across North Carolina. Selected recipients commonly include a diverse mix of municipalities from large cities to small towns.

Applicants can attend a March 14 webinar for details on the grant program.

For more information, contact Bryan Lopez at (919) 707-2606 or balopez@ncdot.gov.