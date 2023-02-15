Board of Education stuck in deadlock over appointment, approves 2023-24 calendar

NEWLAND — At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Avery County Board of Education attempted again to appoint a new member to fill its vacancy on the board.

The board once again entertained a vote to fill its vacant position. The position has been vacant since former member Ruth Shirley stepped down in June 2022. Since then, the board has voted several times, but each time has found itself deadlocked between Linda Webb and Steve Smith.

Board chair John Greene and vice chair Kathey Aldridge voted in favor of Smith, while members Pat Edwards and Randy Singleton voted in favor of Webb.

When there’s a vacancy on the board, it chooses the method of appointing a new member, Greene explained after the board’s meeting in January. The current board does not feel comfortable setting a precedent for how to handle such situations in the future, he said, so the seat will remain vacant until the majority agrees to appoint Webb or Smith, or until the board chooses another way to appoint someone.

“I think we need to have some more conversation on this,” Greene said. “We keep coming to a deadlock and we’ll see what we can do on that.”

Superintendent Dan Brigman presented the 2023-2024 academic calendar to the board for approval. He thanked Casey Johnson, Director of Testing and Accountability for ACS, for all of the time and work she put into developing the calendar. The calendar, which is very similar to the current academic calendar, was reviewed by all of the staff, Brigman said. The calendar reflects the first day for students as August 14 and the last day of school as 30, 2024. The board unanimously approved the draft of the calendar as presented.

Cranberry Middle School received special recognition at the meeting, as a group of 10 students from the school finished “The Grandfather Challenge” program. The program is sponsored by The Jason Project, Inc., which was formed by James and Cheryl Nipper, parents of Jason Matthew Nipper, who passed away in June 2014 at age 26. The goal is for at-risk youth to build self-confidence and healthy, trusting relationships with adult mentors.

As a result of completing this challenge, the students were featured in the Good News section of the Winter 2023 edition of SchoolCEO, a national magazine for school superintendents and leaders.

“His legacy lives on through The Jason Project, and is having a positive impact on the lives of a lot of young people,” Brigman said.

The following are important dates the board of education listed during the meeting:

Thursday, Feb. 23 — Student Advisory Council, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.Monday, Feb. 27 – Early Release Day for Professional DevelopmentWednesday, March 15 – End of the 3rd Nine WeeksThursday, March 16 – No school for students; Required Teacher Workday

The board of education will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.