Avery A&E Calendar

Banner Elk

Sip and Paint

Event at The Drawing Room of Foscoe at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Cost is $35 and includes all materials.

Banner Elk Book Exchange

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.

Kids Crafty Hour

Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.

”James and the Giant Peach”

Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” directed by Mike Hannah at Hayes Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Shows will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26.

Beech Mountain

Karaoke Night

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Beech Mountain Brewing Company until Thursday, March 2.

Beach Boggin’

Cardboard sled derby at Beech Mountain Sledding Hill on Friday, Feb. 17. Registration is day of at 4 p.m. and the races begin at 5 p.m. For rules and more information, call (828) 387-3003.

Winter Music Series with Painted Man

Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Winter Music Series with Who’s Bad

Concert from Michael Jackson tribute band, Who’s Bad, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

80s Prom

80s Prom Night Party at Beech Mountain Ski Resort starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is 18 and up only and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

An Evening With Sam Bush: The Not So Gala Gala

Inaugural event at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event is in support of the Colon Cancer Coalition. General admission tickets are $45 in advance, and VIP tickets are $125 in advance, which includes early access, Hors d’oeuvres and exclusive access to the Red Baron Room and bar.

Crossnore

Crossnore Jam

The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.

Newland

Avery County Museum

Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.

Riverwalk Quilt Guild

Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.

Seven Devils

Book Club

Meets at the Seven Devils Community Center at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Reading list can be found at https://www.sevendevils.net/events/1132/3707.

Sugar Mountain

Snowshoe Tours

One-hour long snowshoe tour at Sugar Mountain Resort. Tours are available at 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Adult tours are for ages 12 and older, while children’s tours are available for 8-11 year olds. Tours cost $33 per person and includes the snowshoe rental.

Glen Harlow & North Folk

Live music at Sugar Mountain Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band

Live music at Sugar Mountain Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.