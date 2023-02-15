Avery County man indicted, set to appear in federal court

ASHEVILLE — Thomas Dewey Taylor, 44, who is accused of planting an improvised explosive device in September 2021, is set to appear in federal court on Wednesday, March 1.

Taylor was originally arrested on Sept. 27, 2021. The former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and prior to his arrest, was a person of interest due to a related embezzlement investigation.

Shortly after the incident, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Director Anjanette Grube released the following information regarding the case in an email to The AJT, which provides additional details.

“The SBI was notified that a former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee was suspected of embezzling money/committing financial credit card theft. Upon further investigation after an agent responded, an improvised explosive device with ignitable liquids was/were located, initiating a multi-agency response which included the SBI, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local emergency services. The items were properly and safely disposed of,” according to the statement. “After consultation with District Attorney Seth Banks, Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. was identified as a suspect and was subsequently arrested...”

After being indicted on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Taylor is set to appear before a federal judge in Asheville for an initial appearance at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.