MANNA FoodBank Community Market makes monthly stop in Newland

On Thursday, Feb. 9. MANNA FoodBank set up its monthly Community Market at the Rock Gym in Newland. As always, volunteers from the community worked alongside representatives from MANNA to pack peoples’ cars full of food. Additionally, MANNA offers a Food Helpline to help people in Western North Carolina find food when they need it, whether it be through assisting with applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, making referrals to other food pantries, markets and more. The Helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1(800) 820-1109.