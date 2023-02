cranberryeagle.com

District judge retiring after 25 years on bench By Steve FerrisEagle Staff Writer, 9 days ago

SAXONBURG — Sue Haggerty has seen magisterial district court from almost every perspective during the last 51 years. In 1972, as a 20-year-old from Portersville, ...