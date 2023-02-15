Nash board approves off-site communal septic systems

The Nash County Board of Commissioners narrowly passed an amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance that will allow developers to connect subdivision lots to an off-site septic system.

The financial arrangement for the system’s perpetual care was a point of contention for the commissioners voting against the amendment at last week’s meeting. The private septic system would, under state law, require annual inspection by a licensed inspector reported to a state regulatory agency.

For the petitioner in this case, the cost of maintaining the system would be borne by the subdivision’s homeowners association.

After failing to win the majority on a motion against the amendment, Commissioners Dan Cone, Wayne Outlaw and Sue Leggett voted against the motion to approve it. Commissioners Marvin Arrington, Fred Belfield and Gwen Wilkins voted in favor along with Chairman Robbie Davis to break the tie for a 4-3 vote.

The amendment strikes language calling for minimal land requirements and includes language calling for multiple homes to be served by the off-site system. At Davis’ request, Nash Planning Director Adam Tyson said new language establishing minimum areas for off-site drain fields could be added to the ordinance.

Tyson explained that the text amendment will allow homes to be built on land that does not have soil conducive to septic systems.

Soil composition is critical to a septic system because the ground must accept, treat and disperse wastewater as it percolates through the soil before it is discharged to groundwater. There are soils suitable for septic systems and some that are not. In general, granular soils are good candidates for septic systems. Rockier soils are less desirable.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises if a drain field is overloaded with too much liquid, it can flood, causing sewage to flow to the ground surface or create backups in toilets and sinks.

“The homes served by these systems will typically still have individual septic tanks located on the building lots, but the wastewater is pumped to a shared septic drain field and repair area located on a separate property elsewhere within the subdivision that is either owned or otherwise controlled by the property owners’ association. The tanks are connected to the drain field by supply lines that run along either the subdivision’s interior road rights-of-way or easements established across privately owned property within the subdivision,” Tyson said.

Cone expressed his concerns about the ability of a homeowner’s association to perpetually manage the system.

“Who’s going to monitor this thing 10 years down the road when the homeowners’ association may be defunct by that time or not operationally functional?” he asked. “I don’t think we can trust that responsibility to a homeowners association.”

Leggett questioned the wisdom of placing a burden on homeowners to maintain a homeowners association just to monitor and pay the maintenance costs of managing the off-site system.

“Until land becomes more scarce here, I don’t think this would be a good rule to adopt. I don’t think it would be in the best interest of the county,” Leggett said.

In voicing his objection to the amendment, Outlaw said he shared Leggett’s views that a communal off-site system would place an unfair burden on homeowners.

Tyson said the text amendment was requested by developer Thomas White for the Choplin Subdivision on N.C. 231 South in the western part of the county.

“The sketch plan for this subdivision was previously approved by the planning board on Dec. 20, 2021. After investigating the specific soil conditions of the subject property, the developer is proposing the use of off-site wastewater systems for a portion of the residential development in order to make the most efficient use of the areas with suitable soil,” he said.

Davis noted the text amendment does not solely affect that subdivision but can impact all residential developments served by septic systems in the future.

Tyson said the Nash County Technical Review Committee reviewed the amendment and recommended it for approval in December 2022, “based on the statewide technical standards and regulations already established for off-site wastewater systems and the oversight provided by the ongoing monitoring requirements.”