Local student to attend national summit

Israel James, a student at Rocky Mount High School, has been selected to represent Rocky Mount as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

James joins a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. James was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

George Mason University along with the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are excited to welcome the nation’s young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience.

The weeklong program will be held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. The summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.

The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment, which will be held June 25-30, is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century.