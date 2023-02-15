Open in App
Parkland, FL
CBS Miami

Hundreds gather at evening vigil to honor Parkland shooting victims

By CBS Miami Team,

9 days ago

Evening vigil honors Parkland shooting victims 02:01

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Parkland community gathered Tuesday evening to remember the 17 lives that were lost five years ago during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one of several events held to honor the victims.

Hundreds of people gathered at Pine Trails Park for a memorial that struck a chord.

"Today has always been a tough day," said Ilhan Alhadeff, father of Alyssa Alhadeff one of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students killed.

During the memorial, participants held up glow sticks that only shine when broken.

It was a symbol of sympathy for the grieving families who had pain in their voices that softened slightly when they saw their slain loved ones remembered for how each lived instead of how each died.

"Whether people are physically present here I know that they are paying respect to our loved ones," said Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa's mom.

Turning grief into action drives the Alhadeff family.

Both of Alyssa's parents are pushing for a nationwide law to improve communication at schools during emergencies.

Seeing the Broward County community spend the day serving to make a difference felt good to Debbi Hixson, whose husband Chris died in the tragedy

However, details of the country's latest mass shooting that killed https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/msu-shooting-michigan-state-university-students-recall-harrowing-moments/ at Michigan State University Monday stirred up tears.

"How many more people have to die like this for it to be enough?" Hixson said. "It isn't just about the weapons. It's about mental health. It's about as a community starting to care about people not to keep trying to beat people down and to make them feel bad to where this is how they react. At some point enough has to be enough and we say it and say it and then it continues to happen. So, when is enough enough?"

