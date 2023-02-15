Open in App
Cambridge, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Marshall

By By Calahan Steed,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3uqm_0knnNg6u00

The Marshall defense hounded the Cambridge offense all night as the Blue Jays boys basketball team fell 64-34 to the Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Capitol-South Conference play.

In the first half, the Blue Jays (10-10 overall, 2-5 conference) struggled to find open looks against Marshall’s defense, scoring only 19 points. However, Cambridge hung around with defensive effort, trailing the Cardinals only by 12 at the half.

In the second half, Marshall (13-8, 6-2) used a 13-3 run over the first four minutes to stretch the lead to 44-22. The Cardinals, with three players reaching double figures, cruised to the 64-34 win.

Peyton Kleinheinz of Marshall led all scorers with 21 points. Jaxon Hornby (15) and Kenyon Miggins (12) also reached double figures for Marshall.

For Cambridge, sophomore Matt Buckman led the Blue Jays with 14 points. Freshman Jett Horton (7), senior Nick Buckman (6), sophomore Drew Holzhueter (4) and sophomore Kiefer Parish (3) also contributed for the Blue Jays.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy