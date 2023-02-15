Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Marshall

The Marshall defense hounded the Cambridge offense all night as the Blue Jays boys basketball team fell 64-34 to the Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Capitol-South Conference play.

In the first half, the Blue Jays (10-10 overall, 2-5 conference) struggled to find open looks against Marshall’s defense, scoring only 19 points. However, Cambridge hung around with defensive effort, trailing the Cardinals only by 12 at the half.

In the second half, Marshall (13-8, 6-2) used a 13-3 run over the first four minutes to stretch the lead to 44-22. The Cardinals, with three players reaching double figures, cruised to the 64-34 win.

Peyton Kleinheinz of Marshall led all scorers with 21 points. Jaxon Hornby (15) and Kenyon Miggins (12) also reached double figures for Marshall.

For Cambridge, sophomore Matt Buckman led the Blue Jays with 14 points. Freshman Jett Horton (7), senior Nick Buckman (6), sophomore Drew Holzhueter (4) and sophomore Kiefer Parish (3) also contributed for the Blue Jays.