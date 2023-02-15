Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran leads wire to wire in 66-60 victory over Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS — The Crosstown Rivalry never needs any extra juice.

Yet, the buzz was even more palpable than usual on Tuesday at LLHS with the L-Cats in search of a share of the Capitol North title.

On the other hand, the Warriors were looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of their arch nemesis while both remaining unbeaten at home and still in the hunt for a conference championship.

Levi Birkholz scored 20 points on 10 of 14 shooting, Ethan Schuetz added 18 and Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team led wire to wire in a 66-60 victory.

On Valentine’s Day, the home crowd at LLHS saw lots it loved in the early going as the Warriors (18-3, 6-2 in conference) flew out of the gates to lead 20-3 six minutes into the game. Schuetz had Lakeside’s first five points — a jumper and wing 3 — before assisting on a corner 3 by Will Miller. Trey Lauber, who added 14 points, penetrated off the bounce, finishing through contact at the rack for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Two baskets later, the L-Cats were forced to burn their second timeout, facing a 17-point hole.

“You like an early push like that,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “It was great for our team’s confidence. We said a big thing for us is to hit shots. You can try to hide that or gloss over it, but we knew we’d have to hit perimeter shots. Lake Mills wasn’t going to give us the lane, especially Levi.

“When you get the one you’re ready to take and that’s your shot, knock it down like you do in practice. Ethan did that. He’s a dangerous weapon at 6-foot-4 who can stretch the floor. It forced their defense to adjust.

"Trey buried some 3s tonight, especially in the second half, to hold off those runs that were cold blooded. Levi is going to be consistent scoring, but to go on a run, you need other guys to produce offensively. Ethan and Trey are going to be those guys.”

Lake Mills held Lakeside to just eight points in the final 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the first half and got within 28-23 on a hanging contested inside by Ryan Horkan, who also hit a 3 at the two-minute mark. Matthew Stenbroten hit twice from beyond the arc earlier as the visitors clawed back.

“We were turning the ball over a little early on and playing tentatively,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We weren’t moving and getting bodies moving like usual. It took a while to get used to their pressure defense. In a tough environment, our guys showed a lot of character and got back in it.”

The Warriors, who improve to 10-0 at home, quickly grabbed momentum back in the second half, using a 12-6 push to lead 40-29 on 3-pointer by Lauber. Birkholz had a putback dunk, also scoring twice inside, during the spurt.

Lake Mills (12-8, 7-1), which won the first matchup 60-49 on Jan. 12, showed heart, fight and tenacity all night, scoring the next five points to get within 40-34 on a 3 by Nolan Kolkovich. A few minutes later, Bender and Lauber traded 3s as Lakeside maintained an 8-point lead.

Ty Schaefer’s runner and Bender’s 3 after a vicious crossover cut the L-Cats’ deficit to 45-42 at the 10:30 mark.

Lakeside called timeout and quickly responded with a layin by Josh Jorgensen and jumper by Birkholz. Lauber’s 3 with 8:15 left made it 52-44.

Bender brought Lake Mills’ crowd to its feet by finishing through Birkholz at the rim and capped the 3-point play at the stripe. The Warriors then started to pull away, scoring six of the next eight points to go up 58-49 with 5:40 left on a Birkholz lefty finish.

A jumper by Horkan and 3 by Brady Benish got Lake Mills within 60-56 with 3:15 to go. Schuetz scored in the paint at the other end before Birkholz, who had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks, added a pair of baskets to make it 66-58 in the final minute.

“It’s what you want those kids to do in a competitive situation,” Jahns said of Lakeside countering Lake Mills’ charges. “The kids rose and met the situation. When we played last time, we didn’t play as well as we could have. We got beat because they took us out of our game and soundly beat us. We had to overcome that hurdle of not playing well. We had lost back to back to them in a similar fashion.

“We talked about playing with confidence and our body of work. Eighteen times this season we’ve played really good basketball. We had the two stumbles versus Columbus and Lake Mills. Our seniors were going to give everything tonight.

“The seniors really rose to the occasion. Defensively, hitting shots and staying in control emotionally, they did everything you needed to have. Every time Lake Mills made a run, we had an answer.

“Our overall 3-point shooting was 7 of 18 compared to 4 of 18 the first time. That softened the defense and allowed our guys to get into the paint. Those little things all add up. It was a fun locker room. We’re happy with how the kids have grown and gotten better.”

Bender led Lake Mills — and all scorers — with 22 points, Horkan added 12 and Stenbroten chipped in 11.

“We did a better job offensively in the second half at fighting their pressure with curls and back cuts,” Hicklin said. “They were guarding our shooters Ryan and Brady well. That opened things up for AJ.

“It’s a feeling out process for how teams guard our shooters and how that opens up lanes for our drivers. We got better at finding ways to score. Defensively, they got into us off the dribble and we left their shooters open at key times. Lakeside’s a good team and there’s not many places to hide defensively.

“Lakeside deserves a lot of credit. We knew it’d be a tough place to play. We’re prepared to see them down the road here and we’ll be ready if there’s another matchup in the playoffs.”

On Friday, Lakeside plays at rival Luther Prep and Lake Mills, which can clinch a share of the league title, hosts Lodi.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, LAKE MILLS 60

Lake Mills 23 37 — 60

Lakeside Lutheran 28 38 — 66

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Horkan 5 0-0 12, Stenbroten 3 3-4 11, Bender 9 1-1 22, Schaefer 2 0-0 4, Henderson 0 1-2 1, Benish 2 2-2 7, Kolkovich 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 7-9 60.

Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 5 1-1 14, Miller 3 1-2 8, Schuetz 7 1-4 18, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 10 0-1 20, Jorgensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 3-8 66.

3-point goals — LM (Bender 3, Stenbroten 2, Horkan 2, Benish 1, Kolkovich 1) 9; LL (Lauber 3, Schuetz 3, Miller 1) 7.

Total fouls — LL 9, LM 12.