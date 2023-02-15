Southfield elementary school kids show support for Michigan State Spartans

Stevenson Elementary School kids show support for Michigan State Spartans 02:48

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Understanding why school shootings continue to happen isn't easy for adults or even kids. But one Southfield elementary school shows us that love is a universal language, regardless of age.

It's another day at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield, but not just another art project.

On Tuesday, they put their pencils to paper.

"Let's do something for the students who are going to need a lot of encouragement, so we made the announcement that we wanted our students to write letters to the staff and students at Michigan State University, just giving them some encouraging words," said Tonya Hickman, principal of Stevenson Elementary School.

It's a way to help show support to the university, even if they don't understand.

"We are with you no matter what. We are hoping that the people that died went to a better place," said one student.

"To the parents, I would say I'm sorry for your loss of your loved ones, but just remember you always have them in your heart," said another student.

Hickman has two children of her own at MSU. She plans to hand deliver all 500 cards from Stevenson next week once her children return to campus.