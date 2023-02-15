Basile High opens softball season with new stadium & new varsity team

BASILE, La. (KLFY) – The softball season opener for Basile was special for two reasons.

Opening a new softball complex.

Opening this complex with a varsity softball team.

“Basile’s getting another sport for girls and we all loved softball since we were little. so we were really happy about that,” says Basile senior right fielder Kynlee Fruge.

2023 is the first varsity high school softball team since 1967.

In 2020, Basile surveyed the town to offer a girl’s high school sport, and a majority said softball.

“It says so much of who we are and who we represent and what we represent. we’re all about family and togetherness. Little ol’ big Basile is wonderful, explains Basile resident Jade Doucet

Practices started in 2021.

The team played a JV season in 2022.

Now the team has a varsity squad and a new stadium to play in.

“The minute that the softball team was announced, the entire community and town donated time money supplies everything. to get it built in the short amount of time that it was an uplifting feeling for a girl’s sport at Basile High School,” says senior Lady Cat 3rd base infielder Hannah Manuel.

Kali Zaunbrecher, senior Basile 1st base infielder adds: “It’s unbelievable just knowing how much support the community puts in for not only softball but other sports that we have.”

After the opening ceremonies came the game against visiting Laccasine.

The two teams were tied in the bottom of the 7th.

Basile had the winning run on second base and catcher Kinslie Fontenot brought her home to end the game and send the hometown fans happy.

“It was like, it felt really great. you know from like where we started off. it was just like a great thing,” she said.

