Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Mike Clevinger Permitted to Participate in Spring Training

By Tony Marchese,

9 days ago

Mike Clevinger will be a full participant in Spring Training despite the ongoing investigation.

Mike Clevinger will be allowed to participate in Spring Training. Clevinger, who was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a one-year deal worth $12M this offseason, is currently under investigation for potentially violating MLB's Domestic Violence policy.

Reports originally surfaced on January 24 that Clevinger was currently under investigation by MLB for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. The alleged incident took place during the summer of 2022.

A statement from the White Sox was released following the report stating that the team was unaware of the allegations or the investigation at the time Clevinger was signed.

According to reports from Bob Nightengale, Clevinger is not being placed on administrative leave at this time. White Sox pitchers and catchers are expected to report to camp on February 15, 2023.

