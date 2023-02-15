Open in App
Gresham, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy girls basketball steps up to the foul line, staves off Gresham comeback

By Christopher Keizur,

9 days ago

Sandy girls basketball proved free throws are greater than three pointers, at least when it comes to staving off a ferocious comeback attempt and securing a key Mt. Hood Conference win.

As visiting Gresham rained in a flurry of deep makes — with six players recording made three-pointers, and a trio of deep makes down the stretch in the fourth — Sandy answered by calmly stepping up to the line.

Led by senior post Sydney Brewster, who used her strength to leverage position down low that left an undersized Gophers defense no choice but to foul, the Pioneers shot 19-30 (63.3%) from the charity stripe for the game, bolstered by reaching the bonus in the opening minute of the fourth.

All of that, coupled with a heroic double-double from Brewster, was enough, as Sandy won 50-41 over Gresham Tuesday evening, Feb. 14.

For Sandy (9-11, 6-5 League) Brewster had a game-high 15 points and 14 rebounds; sophomore Rachel Jones scored 14 points; senior point guard Grace Lucky had 11 points; and senior wing Jayden Goodding added seven points.

For Gresham (6-15, 2-9 League) junior post Rae Miller tied for a team-high nine points (three from deep); freshman Skyla Hansen also had nine points; and sophomore Lily Schenk added six points.

Throughout the contest the Gophers would fall behind early in quarters, only to battle back thanks to their willingness to uncork those deep shots and share the attempts among players. In the first all nine points came from behind the arc, which again happened in the third quarter with a pair of makes.

On the flip side Sandy worked it down into the paint in the halfcourt. Brewster scored the first five points of the game, chewing up nearly half the opening quarter. Then in the second towering Jones netted six-straight for Sandy.

In the third the Pioneers threatened to run away with it. They went on an 8-0 run, and held the Gophers without a bucket for nearly seven minutes. But the visitors dug in defensively and made it a contest in the fourth. Gresham senior Sydney Allen swiped at the ball, junior Arielle Kagawa found open teammates, and several misses on the opening try of a one-and-one for Sandy had the lead cut to 44-39 with just over a minute in the game.

Then Sandy junior Hadley Cunningham knocked in a three-pointer of her own with 40 seconds left on the clock, a make that proved to be the nail in the coffin on a Gresham upset.

The win was important for the Pioneers as they fight through the final two weeks of the regular season for a chance at postseason play.

