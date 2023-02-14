South Plainfield Children Create Hundreds of Cards in Support of Library’s Valentine’s for Veterans Initiative

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Members of the community have once again stepped up in support of local veterans.

Over recent weeks, local children - and their parents/caregivers, too - were invited to visit the South Plainfield Public Library to make handmade Valentine’s Day cards for residents of the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison.

“What better way to spread love this Valentine’s Day than to show those who dedicated their life to serving our country how much we care,” said Mija Clemente, who serves as senior library assistant in charge of children’s programming for South Plainfield.

Cards were created at the library during storytime hours as well as on a drop-in basis during non-program hours from mid-January through Feb. 9. Additionally, cards made at home were also welcome and, for 2023, over 400 cards were made and personally delivered to the veterans’ home by Director Linda Hansen the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

“Each year, our young patrons and their families put their heart into making beautiful cards for our local veterans,” said Clemente. “Each card is made with love and helps brighten our veterans’ day.











