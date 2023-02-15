Bridget Grunion Named Salerno Duane Summit Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Bridget Grennon has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' for her performance in the week ending February. 12.

The junior scored the game winner versus Kent Place and played a strong game in 2-0 setback to Princeton Day. Throughout the week, Grennon demonstrated toughness and resiliency as she battled through injury in an effort to help her team.

The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s)



