America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and the Sea Island Co. are teaming up to bring a culinary experience like no other to the Golden Isles. And it’s all geared at raising money for the charity’s efforts to end hunger.

The inaugural Chef’s Classic gala is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. March 3 in the Cloister Ballroom and is open to the public. Tickets are $250 per person and include valet parking. To make reservations, call 855-572-4975.