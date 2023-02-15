New public safety director named in 2 NJ discrimination lawsuits

Glynn County’s new public safety director is accused in two New Jersey civil court cases with other New Jersey State Police administrators of cronyism and gender discrimination when promoting officers during his time in a leadership role with the agency.

Scott Ebner, who was hired Feb. 7 to take the role of public safety director overseeing the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Fire Department, is named in lawsuits along with other men in leadership positions with the New Jersey State Police alleging they used subjective rather than objective measures to choose who was promoted and when rather than basing those decisions on merit.