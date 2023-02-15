Wanted: 3 Who Stole From Lowes, BJ’s

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police detectives are

seeking to identify two men who stole from a Commack store in January.

Two men stole 20 Smart Lighting Switches from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 and fled the scene in a gray Dodge SUV. The merchandise has a value of $2,900.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Theft From BJ’S

Police are also looking for the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month.

He stole items, including two televisions, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2

Veterans Memorial Highway, on Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. The items were valued at more than $500.