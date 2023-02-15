Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Here's how some Philadelphians celebrated Valentine's Day

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TBmj_0knn5pqA00

It wasn't hard to find out how much Valentine's Day means to Philadelphians.

On Tuesday night, we met many couples celebrating, including Mo Abouzeid and Camilla Vidaurre.

"I kind of planned everything for her, a surprise. I got her these chocolate strawberry flowers," said Abouzeid.

"I'm happy and excited. I was nervous beforehand. But yeah I'm really happy," said Vidaurre.

For couples who do come and celebrate at McGillin's, the bar has a one-day-only special menu including Valentine's Day-themed drinks and heart-shaped food.

If flower sales serve as a barometer for how much love was in the air, Spring Garden Flowers on Ridge Avenue sold out.

"I feel like everyone needs to take the time to appreciate the ones that are around them," said Arianna Atkins of Spring Garden Flowers.

If you wanted romance, Positano Coast in Old City went all out.

"It's a special night for everyone. They want to have a good time. So, we have to go above and beyond," said General Manager Shawn Leahey.

Some businesses, like McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, offered a one-day-only special menu including Valentine's Day-themed drinks and heart-shaped food.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans were expected to spend about $2 billion more this year compared to last year.

SEE ALSO: By the numbers: Will inflation break hearts this Valentine's Day?

Action News went inside Ten Pennies in South Philadelphia where florists were working overtime to fill orders for Valentine's Day.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia veterans museum fights to preserve Black History and beyond
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly native Kevin Hart donating 5,000 sets of Fabletics scrubs to Temple Health
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia teen collects socks for the homeless
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Radio, TV broadcasting pioneers honored at 6abc Black History Month event
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Quakertown Girl Scout creates 'Original Cookie Cabin'
Quakertown, PA2 days ago
Temple University to pay for Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral; offers free tuition to kids
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Jazz musicians bring Black History Month to life with free school program
Norristown, PA4 days ago
Disney 100: The Exhibition now open at the Franklin Institute
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
West Philadelphia Girl Scout helps homeless, aims to form Black History club
Chester, PA6 days ago
Masked armed robbers hold up grocery store in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Roots Picnic 2023 headlined by Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Villanova University hosts Be the Match bone marrow donor drive called "Get in the Game"
Radnor Township, PA3 days ago
Fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald remembered as great father, hardworking man
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
SEPTA bus driver who stopped carjacking honored at City Hall
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
2-year-old girl, 5 teens, woman injured in Strawberry Mansion shooting; police search for 3 suspects
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
House fire leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Think last year was good? The Phillies look even better this year
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
What we know about Miles Pfeffer, teen charged with killing Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Police release new video of suspects, shooting inside Philadelphia Save A Lot
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police reveal how an arrest was made in the killing of a Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ducis Rodgers reports from Phillies Spring Training 2023 in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
TV reporter from Philadelphia, 9-year-old killed in Florida shooting: Station
Orlando, FL1 day ago
'He was a peace officer:' Law enforcement community mourns fallen Temple officer
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Toddler, teen, 2 adults injured in multi-car crash in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy