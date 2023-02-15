Here's how some Philadelphians celebrated Valentine's Day

It wasn't hard to find out how much Valentine's Day means to Philadelphians.

On Tuesday night, we met many couples celebrating, including Mo Abouzeid and Camilla Vidaurre.

"I kind of planned everything for her, a surprise. I got her these chocolate strawberry flowers," said Abouzeid.

"I'm happy and excited. I was nervous beforehand. But yeah I'm really happy," said Vidaurre.

For couples who do come and celebrate at McGillin's, the bar has a one-day-only special menu including Valentine's Day-themed drinks and heart-shaped food.

If flower sales serve as a barometer for how much love was in the air, Spring Garden Flowers on Ridge Avenue sold out.

"I feel like everyone needs to take the time to appreciate the ones that are around them," said Arianna Atkins of Spring Garden Flowers.

If you wanted romance, Positano Coast in Old City went all out.

"It's a special night for everyone. They want to have a good time. So, we have to go above and beyond," said General Manager Shawn Leahey.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans were expected to spend about $2 billion more this year compared to last year.

Action News went inside Ten Pennies in South Philadelphia where florists were working overtime to fill orders for Valentine's Day.