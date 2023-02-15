Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

CHP Cadets running to California Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument in honor of fallen officers

By Jose Fabian,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNndZ_0knn5mRD00

(KTXL) — Nearly 100 California Highway Patrol cadets will be running Wednesday morning in honor of fallen officers as a part of their graduation.

The cadets’ 5-mile run will begin at the West Sacramento CHP academy and end at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument in Sacramento.

•Video Above: Buses destroyed in fire outside of childcare facility

A moment of silence will be held once they arrive, along with current officers.

“This tradition is a long-standing rite of passage for cadets completing six months of training at the CHP academy,” the CHP said.

The monument in Sacramento honors the more than 1,600 California officers who have died in the line of duty.

CHP personnel will be with the 82 cadets. The run has a 5:15 a.m. start. They will run on Reed Avenue, cross the Tower Bridge, continue along the Capitol Mall and end at 10th Street and Capitol Mall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Incarcerated woman who walked away from reentry program facility is found by Sacramento Police
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
Lodi Police searching for missing ‘at-risk’ man
Lodi, CA2 days ago
This is how much it has rained in Sacramento and Northern California during the storms
Sacramento, CA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested in connection to shooting; victim uninjured, Sacramento Police say
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Lincoln
Lincoln, CA1 day ago
One person injured in North Sacramento RV fire
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Child injured after vehicle drives into Sacramento restaurant
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Victims of Nevada County plane crash identified
Nevada City, CA2 days ago
Stockton parks reopen after January storm caused closures
Stockton, CA23 hours ago
Man dies after police shooting in Elk Grove
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
Body cam footage shows Shakir Khan agreeing, signing his resignation in jail
Lodi, CA1 day ago
Driver suspected of being over 4 times the legal limit arrested
Galt, CA1 day ago
Roseville tattoo shop hosting annual fundraiser for UC Davis Children’s Hospital
Roseville, CA1 hour ago
3 dead after leading high-speed chase in stolen vehicle: CHP
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
‘Hopefully, we’re role models for everybody’: Black leaders in law enforcement reflect on their careers
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
What happened to California’s second death row at Folsom Prison?
Folsom, CA3 days ago
Deadly plane crash in Nevada County under investigation
Colfax, CA3 days ago
Apartment fire in Arden-Arcade displaces more than a dozen adults and children
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
City of Sacramento opens weather respite centers due to cold nighttime temperatures
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Driver suspected of being under the influence seriously injured in crash with tractor
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Elk Grove Police to hold sobriety, driver’s license checkpoint
Elk Grove, CA3 days ago
‘Mayor of Midtown,’ Tatty the pug, bought and returned safely to owners after being stolen
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Man suspected of multiple bank robberies in different states arrested
Yuba City, CA5 days ago
School closures continue in the foothills as snow falls at lower elevations
Grass Valley, CA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy