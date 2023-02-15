Open in App
Oakland, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Be the Match bone marrow registry signs up Bay Area college students: How you can register too

9 days ago

A cape was tied around the neck of a college student to great fanfare and applause. That's because the students are superheroes.

Those who signed up for the Be the Match bone marrow registry at St Mary's College of California on Tuesday got capes and roses and the sense that they could save a life.

"We are after young people ages 18 to 40," said Be the Match recruiter Jennifer Nash.

VIDEO: North Bay woman in need of bone marrow transplant as demand for donor diversity grows

Be the Match says African Americans have a 29 percent chance of finding a match for a bone marrow transplant. Here's what Santa Rosa resident Debbie Grizzard needs to find a match.

Nash said the Be the Match registry helps people diagnosed with more than 77 different cancers and blood diseases find a perfect match.

"It's more challenging for people of color to find their match because there are fewer individuals of color who are registered," she said.

"Our goal is to change that. Our goal is to make it fair and equitable for everyone that's in need of a match."

RELATED: Teen's search for bone marrow match leads to unlikely friendship with NBA star

"The process is much easier than I expected. And honestly easier than a COVID test," said student Julien Cardenas.

The communications major said GMA's Robin Roberts, who ten years ago found match in her sister because of a rare blood disorder , inspired him to volunteer to one day be a match himself.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks 10 years since lifesaving bone marrow transplant: How to become a donor

Robin Roberts surprised the nurses to say thank you live on 'Good Morning America.'

All it took was a cell phone sign up, a signature and a swab to get on the registry.

"I hope one day it'll actually be used and I'll get called back," Cardenas said.

The whole process is easy- a swab to get on the registry.

Then, if someone is contacted about being a donor- a perfect match- then 90% of the time it's as simple as a blood draw.

Join the donor registry here

Will Thompson, 20, said "It's a one, two, three process. It took me about five minutes to sign up for the registry. It really could end up saving somebody's life."

"It does my heart just so good. I love that they're saving lives," said bone marrow donor Darlene Bennett.

Bennett's brother eventually died of leukemia despite her being a perfect match. "My husband is the coach of the men's basketball team. They've embraced this registry and they've embraced being donors themselves.," she said.

Sometime between now and when they turn 61 years old, these college students could get a lifechanging call- that they're a perfect donor for someone somewhere who needs a superhero.

You can register online or by texting KGO to 61474.

