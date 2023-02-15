Blake Hinson leads Pitt past Boston College for 6th straight win

Blake Hinson recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to lift host Pittsburgh to a 77-58 victory over Boston College on Tuesday.

Hinson made 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, to send the Panthers (19-7, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their season-high sixth straight victory.

Greg Elliott drained four 3-pointers to highlight his 14-point performance for Pitt, which eclipsed its previous best ACC win total of 11 in 2013-14 — set in its first season in the conference.

Nelly Cummings collected 11 points and eight assists and Federiko Federiko and Jamarius Burton each added 10 points for the Panthers.

Boston College’s Mason Madsen sank four 3-pointers off the bench as part of his 14-point performance. Jaeden Zackery recorded 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (12-15, 6-10), who have lost two in a row and four of their last six games.

BC’s Quinten Post finished with just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor before joining Makai Ashton-Langford in fouling out. He had reached the 20-point plateau in five of his previous seven games.

Zackery made a layup to trim Pittsburgh’s lead to 44-39 before the Panthers erupted on a 21-2 run, highlighted by Hinson converting a four-point play. Federiko added an emphatic dunk and Elliott sank a 3-pointer to cap the surge.

Madsen’s jumper snapped a string of 13 straight misses from the floor for Boston College, however Elliott answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give Pitt a 68-43 lead with 7:45 to play in the second half.

The Panthers were not seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Boston College scored 11 straight points to take a 16-10 lead. The Eagles didn’t stop there, as Zackery and Ashton-Langford each made a 3-pointer and Post sank a pair of free throws to push the advantage to 24-17.

Pitt, however, countered with a 16-7 run to end the half, capped by Hinson’s fourth 3-pointer.

Tempers flared briefly in the first half as Post and Elliott were each whistled for a technical foul following a physical exchange in the paint. Elliott stood over Post before the latter grabbed his leg, prompting the former to aggressively use his feet to extricate himself from the situation.

