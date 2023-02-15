Open in App
Athens, GA
Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63

By Associated Press,

9 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 13 points, Justin Hill made a go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left and Georgia held off LSU 65-63 on Tuesday night.

LSU went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead, 63-62, since the 15:31 mark of the second half with 11 seconds to play on a turnaround jumper by KJ Williams. Hill drove into the lane and finished a contested layup that went high off the glass. Hill forced a turnover on the ensuing possession before ending it with a free throw.

Lakers hope to redirect course vs. Pelicans

Hill finished with 10 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points for Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC).

Williams had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for LSU (12-14, 1-12), which has lost 13 straight games.

The Bulldogs shot just 30% and trailed 28-26 at halftime, but then shot 61% (14 of 23) in the second half. Bridges scored 11 points without missing a shot, hitting four field goals and three free throws after the break.

Abdur-Rahim made two free throws and a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-3 run and gave Georgia a 57-49 lead with 6:24 to play, its largest of the game.

LSU hosts South Carolina on Saturday while Georgia plays at No. 1 Alabama.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

