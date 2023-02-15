Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Is Returning To The MCU & Kevin Feige Says He Has “Big Ideas For That”

Tom Holland will be reprising his Spider-Man role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says they are already working on his comeback.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly . “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Related Story

Kevin Feige Says ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Is “A Big Pillar Of The MCU Going Forward”

Related Story

Harrison Ford's MCU Character Thaddeus Ross Will Be U.S. President In 'Captain America: New World Order,' Says Kevin Feige

Related Story

'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Looks To Swell To Franchise Best $280 Million Global Opening – Box Office Preview

Feige stopped short in revealing what the future holds for Spidey and if it meant a new solo film or an appearance in one of the Avengers films. Holland last donned the Spider-Man costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was a big box office hit grossing more than $1.9 billion globally. The film saw the hero teaming up with past Spideys played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In late 2021, producer Amy Pascal teased that they were in the process of working on a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland once again.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango . “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Avengers: Secret Wars is one of the movies Marvel Studios is working on and is set to release on May 1, 2026. The 12-issue comic book saga ran in the mid-1980s and has Spider-Man teaming up with other Avengers like Captain America, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, and more.