Jimmy Kimmel ‘Unslappable’ Oscars Host in ‘Top Gun’-Themed Promo

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to the Oscars . To usher in the occasion, he’s joined by Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell in the first trailer for the 2023 awards show.

The two-time (soon to be three-time) host puts on the Maverick flight suit for the teaser and is grilled by both Hamm and Parnell, who let him know that he was neither their first, second, or even 10th choice for the gig.

When describing the “mission” at hand, Parnell explains that ABC has tasked them with finding a host who is “unflappable” and “unslappable” — a reference to the fiasco that took place during the Best Documentary award presentation at the 2022 Oscars .

Kimmel replies, “That’s good, because I can’t get slapped. I cry a lot.”

As Kimmel attempts to peddle his talents to the unimpressed duo — promising he’ll lead a “standing ovation for someone old” and assuring he’ll give the best picture to the right movie this time — he’s saved by nine-time Oscars host Billy Crystal , who gently suggests they give Kimmel another chance.

The Oscars will take place on March 12. Kimmel last hosted the show in 2018 , which also happened to be the last time the Oscars had a single host. After Kevin Hart backed out of the 2019 show , there was no official host in 2020 or 2021, and last year featured Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes leading the ceremony together.