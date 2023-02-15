Green Bay mayoral race 2023: One-on-one with Chad Weininger

As the countdown to the mayoral primary in Green Bay continues, NBC 26 is profiling each candidate ahead of Election Day.

Tuesday, we spoke with Chad Weininger.

Weininger has experience in government, and local administration, and he's done much of that right here in Green Bay.

"I have proven leadership experience," Weininger said.

Weininger formerly served as Green Bay city clerk, and was the Chief of Staff to former mayor Jim Schmitt.

He is currently Brown County's Director of Administration, a position he's held since 2014.

"I was appointed unanimously by the board to fill a non-partisan position," Weininger said.

If elected as mayor, Weininger wants to address economic development.

He says that includes affordable housing and fixing infrastructure.

"It's about growing our community, and providing the resources that we need to thrive as a community," Weininger said.

Weininger is also a former State legislator.

He formerly served as a Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Weininger says as a lawmaker, he wrote legislation that helped revitalize the Hotel Northland and develop On Broadway.

He says despite his political history, he specializes in non-partisanship.

"That's why I have folks on the opposite of the aisle supporting me," Weininger said.

According to the latest campaign finance reports, Weininger's campaign has received more than $108,000.

