Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

Green Bay mayoral race 2023: One-on-one with Chad Weininger

By Tyler Job,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqKLH_0knmt4dS00

As the countdown to the mayoral primary in Green Bay continues, NBC 26 is profiling each candidate ahead of Election Day.

Tuesday, we spoke with Chad Weininger.

Weininger has experience in government, and local administration, and he's done much of that right here in Green Bay.

"I have proven leadership experience," Weininger said.

Weininger formerly served as Green Bay city clerk, and was the Chief of Staff to former mayor Jim Schmitt.

He is currently Brown County's Director of Administration, a position he's held since 2014.

"I was appointed unanimously by the board to fill a non-partisan position," Weininger said.

If elected as mayor, Weininger wants to address economic development.

He says that includes affordable housing and fixing infrastructure.

"It's about growing our community, and providing the resources that we need to thrive as a community," Weininger said.

Weininger is also a former State legislator.

He formerly served as a Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Weininger says as a lawmaker, he wrote legislation that helped revitalize the Hotel Northland and develop On Broadway.

He says despite his political history, he specializes in non-partisanship.

"That's why I have folks on the opposite of the aisle supporting me," Weininger said.

According to the latest campaign finance reports, Weininger's campaign has received more than $108,000.

There is now just one mayoral candidate for NBC 26 to interview, and that is Jane Juza.

NBC 26 is scheduled to have an interview with Juza on Thursday.

Below are our previous interviews with the other candidates in this race.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Genrich, Weininger advance to spring election, share reactions with NBC 26
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Green Bay, mayor sued over recording devices at City Hall
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
Appleton dairy farm wins 2nd place at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
Appleton, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hundreds prepare for annual Polar Plunge
Oshkosh, WI15 hours ago
NBC 26 rides along with a Green Bay police officer in snowy conditions
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Rawhide Youth Services honored to be recognized by Give BIG Green Bay
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
For "better chance," students come to Appleton to live and learn
Appleton, WI4 days ago
Green Bay firefighters remind homeowners to keep vents clear of snow
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Green Bay PD: Man reportedly stabbed at Islamic Society of Wisconsin
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
This is where Aaron Rodgers attended his darkness retreat, report finds
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kaukauna issues snow emergency due to incoming snowfall
Kaukauna, WI2 days ago
Hobart-Lawrence Police Department welcomes new K-9
Hobart, WI1 day ago
Manitowoc issues winter parking ban ahead of expected major snowfall
Manitowoc, WI2 days ago
Fall Prevention Alliance helps schools, police respond to an active shooter
Ashwaubenon, WI3 days ago
Man convicted for fatal assault at Menominee Indian Reservation
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Menasha declares snow emergency for Wednesday night through Friday morning
Menasha, WI2 days ago
Here's how 20 plows cleared 10 inches of snow overnight
Fond Du Lac, WI1 day ago
Appleton woman dies in crash in Fond du Lac County
Appleton, WI4 days ago
Black-owned business brings inclusive clothing, accessories to Fox Valley
Appleton, WI4 days ago
I-43 southbound, near Atkinson Drive, now back open after jackknifed semi crash
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Oshkosh Police arrest woman accused in Saturday morning stabbing
Oshkosh, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy