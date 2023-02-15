Open in App
Nissan recalls over 463K vehicles for airbag safety concern

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn9su_0knmsxPL00

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

Is your vehicle impacted by a recall? Here’s how to check

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

You can also check your car’s VIN number with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration online to determine if your vehicle is impacted by this or other recalls.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

