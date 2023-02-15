Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday February 14th

By Kris Boone,

9 days ago

Happy Valentines day on this very windy Tuesday. Winds have been out of the west southwest at 25-30 mph with gusts into the upper 40 mph. Afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s, lower 70s across the Concho Valley. We’ve also been seeing sunny conditions with few clouds throughout the sky. As we pass sunset temps drop to the low 40s for our overnight lows. Winds calm down a bit, with our wind advisory wearing off at 6 pm. Winds out of the southwest at 5-20 mph becoming south at 15-20 mph. Skies remain mostly clear with few clouds overnight as well.

For our Wednesday temps pick up into the upper 70s for our afternoon highs. Winds out of the south at 20-25 mph becoming west in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. A very sunny afternoon, and skies remaining mostly clear overnight. Temps drop to the low 30s and winds remain out of the west northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday we see a definite drop in our afternoon temps with highs in the 40s. Winds start to calm down and we see them out of the north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny conditions remain in place throughout our afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear overnight and temps drop to the mid 20s overnight for our lows. Winds out of the north northeast at 5-15 mph.

A look to our Friday we see afternoon temps a tad bit warmer reaching the low 50s for afternoon highs. Winds out of the north around 5 mph and shifting to the east throughout the afternoon. Sunny skies throughout the afternoon though clear skies not remaining into the overnight hours. We start to build some clouds into the are for mostly cloudy overnight skies. Overnight temps drop to the low 30s for lows, and winds out of the south southeast around 5 mph.

