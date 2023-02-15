Open in App
Denver, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Former Denver mayor calls for investigation into Comcast-Altitude TV blackout

By Anne Trujillo,

9 days ago
DENVER — Who doesn’t want to be able to sit on their sofa at home and watch amazing Colorado athletes like Nikola Jokic and Nate McKinnon, two of the best athletes in their sports?

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb wants to, and says it’s time to put these two teams back on Denver televisions.

Sounds great, but it’s not been possible because of a dispute between Comcast and Kroenke/Altitude that's spanned more than three years. Both sides point the finger of blame at the other, leaving Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans in the middle.

Several mediation attempts between the two have failed .

In the time of the TV blackout, the Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup, and the Nuggets are on the path to potentially have their best season ever.

Webb says it’s time for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to get involved.

“I think this needs to be investigated," he told Denver7.

In a letter to Weiser, Webb says this dispute is personal.

"I am a lifelong Denver sports fan and I’ve been following the Denver Nuggets from day one of the franchise’s history," his letter reads. "I’m a Nuggets season ticket holder. But when I can’t get to Ball Arena, or when the team is on the road, I cannot watch my team."

Webb says the AG's job is to protect consumers, and says this is a consumer issue.

“He can look at this and see if there are any issues in the franchise agreements for the metropolitan area, or for the state of Colorado as a whole, that says how Comcast cannot broadcasts the Avalanche games and the Nuggets games in particular. And that's why I sent the letter to Phil Weiser, because someone needs to look into it," he said.

An agreement between the City of Denver and Comcast expires at the end of 2023.

To read the full letter, click here .

